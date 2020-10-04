Santino Ferrucci Harvest Grand Prix Race 2 Summary:

· Santino Ferrucci piloted the No. 18 Team SealMaster–Dale Coyne with Vasser-Sullivan entry to a 12th place finish in the inaugural Harvest Grand Prix Race 2 on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in Speedway, Indiana.

· Ferrucci qualified an IMS road course high 11th for Race 2 with a lap of 1:09.4791 earlier today.

· He again had a phenomenal start to the race, picking up five spots slotting into sixth place.

· At the end of the first stint Ferrucci struggled with the used red (alternate) tires and lost some positions.

· During the second stint, which was on the black (primary) tire, Ferrucci essentially held station.

· He recovered during the third stint on new red tires to finish in 12th place.

Santino Ferrucci Harvest Grand Prix Race 2 Quote:

“We had another phenomenal start to the race in the SealMaster Honda moving up almost into the top-five. After the start we struggled on the used red (alternate) tires and we weren’t so great on the black (primary) tires. I think we had a little too much front wing. It just wasn’t the same as yesterday. Once we put the new reds on everything seemed to make more sense with the car. Now we’ll head to St. Petersburg for the final race and see if we can end the season on a high note.”

Santino Ferrucci Fast Facts:

· Ferrucci earned 18 points today and remains 12th in the NTT IndyCar Series championship standings with 283 points.

· Ferrucci has finished in the top-10 in five of the 13 races during the 2020 season with a season-high fourth in the Indianapolis 500, two sixth place finishes, both at Road America, ninth place in the GMR Grand Prix and 10th at St. Louis Race 2.

· Ferrucci is contesting his second full NTT IndyCar Series season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

· The 2020 Harvest Grand Prix Race 2 was Ferrucci’s 34th career NTT IndyCar Series start and fourth on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

· The 12th place finish is Ferrucci’s second best in four races on the IMS road course behind a ninth place performance earlier this year at the GMR Grand Prix. Today’s 11th place starting in the Harvest Grand Prix Race 2 is his highest.

· In 34 career IndyCar starts, Ferrucci has four top-five finishes. Fourth in the 2020 Indy 500 and fourth at Texas Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway, all in 2019)

· Ferrucci, 22, is a native of Woodbury, Connecticut. He resides in Port St. Lucie, Florida.