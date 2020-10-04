“We knew going into today that we were going to be faced with a fuel-saving challenge. We chose to split strategies; let Helio run hard and three stop, and ask Pato to fuel save and two stop. Pato did a terrific job hitting his numbers all day long while maintaining a competitive lap time. Helio also drove a good race, unfortunately the timely yellow he needed never came. Overall, a good effort to finish strong after yesterday’s poor result. I’m also happy with the pit stop performance today and both drivers’ in and out lap pace. I always hate to leave IMS without a team victory, but I’m happy for our partners at Team Chevy to sweep both races. We are very eager to get to St. Pete and challenge for a win in the final event of the season.”



Gil de Ferran

Sporting Director, McLaren Racing



“I think we can leave here happier with today’s results. On Helio’s side, we tried a different strategy and he was putting some impressive lap times during the race, but in the end it didn’t pay off in terms of final result. I want to take this opportunity to thank Helio for his efforts on behalf of Arrow McLaren SP, it was great to have him around on many fronts!Pato displayed his usual aggressive and fast driving, pushed hard all race and squeezing everything out of the car! The team did a great job on the stops and on strategy but we didn’t quite have enough to compete further up. On to the last round we go to close this season, fighting all the way to the end and hopefully we can close the year on a high note.”