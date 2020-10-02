Saturday, Oct. 3

INDIANAPOLIS, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 – Information about INDYCAR Harvest GP presented by GMR and Indianapolis 8 Hour track activity Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

SCHEDULE (All times local)

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open

8:30-10 a.m.: Indianapolis 8 Hour/GT World Challenge America Pre-Qualifying

10:20-10:50 a.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race 2 Qualifying

11:10-11:50 a.m.: TC America TCR/TCA/TC Race 2

12:10-12:25 p.m.: Indianapolis 8 Hour/GT World Challenge America Qualifying (Driver 1)

12:32-12:47 p.m.: Indianapolis 8 Hour/GT World Challenge America Qualifying (Driver 2)

12:55-1:10 p.m.: Indianapolis 8 Hour/GT World Challenge America Qualifying (Driver 3)

2:12-2:15 p.m.: Invocation/Anthem

2:15 p.m.: “Drivers, To Your Cars.”

2:24 p.m.: “Drivers, Start Your Engines.”

2:31 p.m.: INDYCAR Harvest GP presented by GMR Race 2 (75 laps, 183 miles)

5:30-5:45 p.m.: Indianapolis 8 Hour/GT World Challenge America Pole Shootout

TICKETS: General admission, $44. Children 15 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult general admission ticket holder. Reserved tickets start at $69. Tickets can be purchased at IMS.com or at the Ticket Remotes located at Gate 1 and Gate 9.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (8 a.m.-6 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 9

GENERAL ADMISSION STANDS OPEN: Northwest Vista (low rows), J Stand (low rows), E Stand (south end), Southwest Vista (Sections 1-5)

RESERVED STANDS: Northwest Vista (upper rows), Northwest Vista Deck, J Stand (upper rows), B Penthouse, E Penthouse, E Stand (North end), Hulman Terrace Club

PARKING: Paid public parking is available on the south end of the racetrack in Parcel B and Main Gate parking lots, with ADA parking available in Parcel B. Paid public parking is available on the north end of the racetrack in Lot 1A, with ADA parking available in the Northwest Gravel lot. Parking starts at $20.

MUSEUM HOURS: Closed

HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS: All tickets will be digital or print-at-home. Guests will sit in a socially distanced manner in all grandstands, and seats will be stickered to denote open, available seats. All fans will receive a wristband after passing temperature screening at the gates. Face coverings must be worn throughout the property at all times.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

10 a.m.: Penske Entertainment Corp. press conference with Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles, IMS President J. Douglas Boles, NXG Youth Motorsports Director and Chief Instructor Rodney Reid and special guests, IMS Museum East parking lot

11:50 a.m.: INDYCAR press conference with President Jay Frye and guests, fourth floor of DEX Imaging Media Center (INDYCAR Harvest GP credentialed media only) or Zoom video conference