INDIANAPOLIS, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 – The stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will take on a new challenge at The Racing Capital of the World in 2021, competing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the first time Sunday, Aug. 15. The revamped Brickyard Weekend also will feature a brand-new NTT INDYCAR SERIES race Saturday, Aug. 14 on the road course, setting the stage for another history-making NASCAR-INDYCAR weekend after this year’s successful collaboration at IMS.

NASCAR Cup Series racing will shift to the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course for the very first time after 27 consecutive years on the 2.5-mile oval, writing a new chapter in the incomparable story of speed at the Racing Capital of the World.

The two premier North American motorsports series first raced at the same facility during the same event on Fourth of July weekend this year at IMS, with the Cup Series on the oval Sunday, July 5 and NTT INDYCAR SERIES on the road course Saturday, July 4. The entire weekend of racing action was televised live on NBC.

This year’s historic tripleheader arose due to the postponement of the GMR Grand Prix INDYCAR race in early May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the INDYCAR race on the 2021 August weekend will be the third NTT INDYCAR SERIES event of the season at IMS, following the GMR Grand Prix on the road course and the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on the oval.

“Our first NASCAR-INDYCAR weekend was a big success last July, with positive feedback from our loyal fans who watched the races on NBC and from the drivers, teams and participants involved,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The Xfinity Series’ debut on the IMS road course provided exactly the kind of thrilling action from the green to checkered flags that we anticipated, so we know the teams and drivers of the Cup Series will put on a great show as they turn left and right for the first time at IMS.

“We can’t wait to welcome back fans to see NASCAR and INDYCAR together during this exciting weekend as we add another memorable chapter in the long, storied history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

NASCAR fans will get their first chance during the August 2021 event weekend to see the impressive facility improvements at IMS since Roger Penske purchased the track, as no fans were admitted to the NASCAR-INDYCAR weekend in July 2020 due to state and local health directives.

Improvements include the massive IMS Media Wall in the Pagoda Plaza, more than 30 new LED video boards, refreshed concession stands and restrooms, 5G wireless connectivity throughout the facility and an elevated Victory Circle with the winning car lifted onto the Victory Podium.

Ticket information for the historic NASCAR-INDYCAR event on the IMS road course will be available soon at IMS.com and IMS social channels.