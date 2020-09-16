With never-before-seen track map, event unveils scenic urban street course with unique water crossing NASHVILLE, Tennessee (Sept. 16, 2020) – The Music City Grand Prix, in partnership with INDYCAR, is bringing a new sound to Nashville. The Music City Grand Prix announced today that the newest NTT INDYCAR SERIES race will debut Aug. 6-8, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee….



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.