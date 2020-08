By Steve Wittich Here are my extremely, mistake laden rough race notes With the threat of rain, the start of Saturday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Presented by Valvoline and Axalta was moved up by 10-minutes. The National Anthem was sung by long-time St. Louis Blues Anthem singer Charles Glenn. Listening to O’Ward’s radio before engines…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.