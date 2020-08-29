Santino Ferrucci Race 1 Summary:

· Santino Ferrucci had the No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne with Vasser-Sullivan entry solidly in the top-five heading into the final pit stop of the race. However, a major mistake during the stop dropped him to the back of the field in Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 1 on the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway oval in Madison, Illinois.

· Ferrucci qualified 20th for Race 1. He started on the outside of Row 10.

· He spent the first stint running in the mid-teens, settling in and working with the car.

· The team employed a pit strategy that worked when a yellow flag came out just past the halfway point of the race, with Ferrucci in 10th place.

· He was in ninth position when the race resumed and had a spectacular restart, picking up four places to move into fifth place.

· Ferrucci was running in fifth when he came to the pits for his final stop. During the stop there was a major mistake which dropped him to 17th place.

· Fighting back he picked up one spot to finish 16th and gained valuable championship points.

· Ferrucci led two laps today. It was the second race in a row he has led laps (one in the Indy 500).

· Ferruci qualified 16th for tomorrow’s Bommarito Automotive Group Race 2.

Santino Ferrucci Race Quote:

“With limited practice yesterday it took me the first stint to get used to the car. We went with a different fuel strategy, which with a late caution, played in our favor. It put us up to 10th. We had a killer restart and moved into fifth. We rode there and things were looking real promising. Until the final pit stop. We had a major mistake during the stop and ended up in the back of the field.”

Santino Ferrucci Fast Facts:

· The 2020 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 1 was Ferrucci’s 29th career NTT IndyCar Series start and second at World Wide Technology Raceway.

· In two starts at WWT Raceway he has a best starting position of sixth and a best finish of fourth both in his WWT debut last year.

· Ferrucci earned 15 points today and remains eighth in the IndyCar championship standings with 196 points.

· Ferrucci has finished in the top-9 in four of the eight races during the 2020 season with a season high fourth in the Indianapolis 500, two sixth place finishes, both at Road America, and a ninth place showing in the GMR Grand Prix.

· Ferrucci is contesting his second full NTT IndyCar Series season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

· In 29 career IndyCar starts, Ferrucci has four top-five finishes. Fourth in the 2020 Indy 500 and fourth at Texas Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway, all in 2019) and 11 top-10 showings.

· Ferrucci, 22, is a native of Woodbury, Connecticut and resides in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Next Race:

Round 9 of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season will be the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 2, August 30, at World Wide Technology Raceway in the Madison, Illinois. Metro area.