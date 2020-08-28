SANTINO FERRUCCI

NO. 18 TEAM SEALMASTER – DALE COYNE WITH VASSER-SULLIVAN

HONDA/DALLARA/FIRESTONE

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Doubleheader

World Wide Technology Raceway – August 28-30, 2020

Santino Ferrucci Summary:

Santino Ferrucci will pilot the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne w/ Vasser-Sullivan entry during the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Doubleheader on the 1.5-mile World Wide Technology Raceway oval in Madison, Illinois. Ferrucci is coming off an outstanding fourth place performance in the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500. He is eighth in the championship standings with 181 points. Ferrucci has finished in the top-9 in four of the seven races during the 2020 season with a season high fourth at Indy, two sixth place finishes, both at Road America, and a ninth place showing in the GMR Grand Prix.

Santino Ferrucci Quote:

“We’re coming off the Indy 500 with huge momentum heading into the Bommarito Automotive Group doubleheader. I’m super confident we can build on that momentum and I can’t wait to get back to racing for SealMaster, Bommarito and all of our sponsors. We felt like we had the race won last year leading almost 100 laps. So I’ve been waiting to get back there ever since. I think we have a really good chance at getting a win especially with the doubleheader format.”

Career Statistics Seasons 3 Top-Five 4 Career Starts 28 Top-10 11 Wins 0 Poles 0 Podium 0 Laps Led 119 2020 NTT IndyCar Series Statistics Starts 7 Top-10 4 Wins 0 Poles 0 Podiums 0 Laps Led 1 Top-Five 1 2020 NTT IndyCar Series Results Texas S/F 23/21 Iowa 1 S/F 11/13 GMR GP 15/9 Iowa 2 S/F 16/18 Road America 1 S/F 6/6 Indianapolis 500 19/4 Road America 2 S/F 11/6 World Wide Technology Raceway Results Number of Starts 1 Best Start 6 (2019) 2019 S/F 6/4 Best Finish 4 (2019)

Santino Ferrucci Fast Facts:

Ferrucci is contesting his second full NTT IndyCar season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

The 2020 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Doubleheader will be Ferrucci’s 29th and 30th career NTT IndyCar Series starts and second at World Wide Technology Raceway.

In his WWT Raceway debut last year Ferrucci qualified sixth and finished fourth. He was leading the race and in line for a win, when a late yellow flag derailed his effort.

In 28 career IndyCar starts, Ferrucci has four top-five finishes. Fourth in the 2020 Indy 500 and fourth at Texas Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway, all in 2019)

Ferrucci, 22, is a native of Woodbury, Connecticut. He resides in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Next Race:

Round 8 and 9 of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season will be the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 doubleheader, August 29 and 30, at World Wide Technology Raceway in the Madison, Illinois. Metro area.