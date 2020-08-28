TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 DOUBLEHEADER

PRESENTED BY AXALTA & VALVOLINE

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

MADISON, ILLINOIS

AUGUST 28-30, 2020

RACE #8 & 9 OF 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES:

With the Indianapolis 500 is the rear-view mirror, Team Chevy in the NTT INDYCAR Series turns its focus on the championship battle as the modified schedule for the Series’ starts to wind down.

With three drivers in the top-five in the standings – Josef Newgarden – second; Pato O’Ward – third and Simon Pagenaud – fifth, every lap, every point counts as the Series faces a string of doubleheader events starting with this weekend.

This weekend Bowtie teams and drivers are facing preparation for a doubleheader for the third time this year. World Wide Technology Raceway, just east of St. Louis in Madison, Illinois will host the Series. A pair of 200 lap/250 mile races, one on each Saturday and Sunday will give fans double the opportunity to watch their favorite Chevy INDYCAR driver navigate the fast 1.25-mile oval across the Mississippi River from the famed Gateway Arch.

Two-time and defending Series’ champion Josef Newgarden, No. 1 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet, has a win (2017) and a pole (2019) at the track joining his teammate Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet with a pole (2017) and a victory in 2018.

There will be a practice on Friday late afternoon followed by qualifying on Saturday morning utilizing the same format that debuted at Iowa. Two laps for each driver will be the only qualifying and set the field for both races. Lap one sets the field for Race One on Saturday afternoon. Lap two sets the field for Race Two on Sunday afternoon.

NBCSN television broadcasts: Race 1, 3 p.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 29 (live); Race 2, 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Aug. 30 (live);

NBC Sports Gold livestreaming: Friday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice session (4:30 pm ET) and Saturday’s qualifying (Noon) will stream live on INDYCAR Pass on NBC Sports Gold, NBC Sports’ direct-to-consumer livestreaming product.

All NTT INDYCAR SERIES races are broadcast live on Pennzoil INDYCAR Radio Network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, IndyCar.com and on the INDYCAR Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. Live coverage of NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying is available on XM 205, IndyCar.com and the INDYCAR Mobile app.

ON-TRACK SCHEDULE:

Friday, Aug. 28

4:30-6 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice #1, NBC Sports Gold (live)

Saturday, Aug. 29

Noon – Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (Single car, Two laps (Lap 1/Race 1; Lap 2/Race 2), NBC Sports Gold (Live)

3 p.m. – NBCSN on air

3:40 p.m. – “Drivers, start your engines”

3:45 p.m. – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta & Valvoline · Race 1 (200 laps/250 miles), NBCSN (Live)

Sunday, Aug. 30

3 p.m. – NBCSN on air

3:40 p.m. – “Drivers, start your engines”

3:45 p.m. – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta & Valvoline · Race 2 (200 laps/250 miles), NBCSN (Live)

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Chevrolet at World Wide Technology Raceway 2017 to current:

o 2 wins: Josef Newgarden-2017; Will Power-2018

o 2 poles: Will Power-2017; Josef Newgarden-2019

· Josef Newgarden is second in points, Pato O’Ward is third in points and Simon Pagenaud is fifth in points

· Power is the second all-time INDYCAR pole winner with 58 (behind only Mario Andretti with 67).

· Since returning to INDYCAR manufacturer competition in 2012, Chevrolet has amassed 84 wins and 98 poles in 142 races along with six Manufacturer Championships and six driver championships

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ROB BUCKNER, CHEVROLET RACING ENGINEERING PROGRAM MANAGER FOR THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES: “With Indy behind us, our focus turns to Gateway, and another doubleheader. Gateway is a great sized oval at 1.25-mile for the Chevrolet-powered cars in the INDYCAR Series. Since the series returned to the track in 2017, Chevy has enjoyed success with two wins and two poles. With three cars in the top-five point standings, there is a lot on the line for Team Chevy to deliver smooth, consistent results Saturday and Sunday. In the past, we battled high temperatures and high humidity, but this year, the forecast is for slightly cooler temperatures in the low to mid 80s which for afternoon races, will provide different circumstances for our teams and drivers…but all with the eye on the win, but also gathering as many points as possible as the wind our way toward the end of the season.”

FROM THE COCKPIT:

JOSEF NEWGARDEN, NO. 1 HITACHI TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET:

“I’m really excited for Gateway. While Indy was a really tough race, we had a decent finish, but it just wasn’t our year. We had a really strong car and learned a few things we’re going to try on the Hitachi Chevy this weekend at Gateway. It’s a much smaller oval than Indianapolis, so it can be a tricky race, and this weekend is a doubleheader, so we’ll have two chances to win there. We really need a solid weekend to keep racking up points for the championship, so that will be a huge focus for us.”

CHARLIE KIMBALL, NO. 4 TRESIBA AJ FOYT RACING CHEVROLET:

“After learning a lot in a very different-looking Indy 500, I am excited to get back on track at WWT Raceway for two races. The AJ Foyt Racing team had a great podium last year on the outskirts of St Louis, and we have high hopes for the No. 4 Tresiba Chevrolet for this weekend.”

PATO O’WARD, NO. 5 ARROW MCLAREN SP CHEVROLET:

“The last time I was at Gateway (World Wide Technology Raceway) was in 2018 with Indy Lights, and I had a solid run, finishing in third. The whole Arrow McLaren SP team is going to be pushing hard to get the best out of our cars and get to the top step of the podium this weekend. The hard work of the entire team paid off at Indy, and hopefully it will again.”

OLIVER ASKEW, NO. 7 ARROW MCLAREN SP CHEVROLET:

“I’m looking forward to putting the Indy 500 behind us but continuing our strong form on ovals. Gateway (World Wide Technology Raceway) in St. Louis is a place that I love visiting and a track that I’ve had a lot of success at in the past. I also can’t wait to see the fans in the stands, which is something I really miss. The working relationship between Arrow McLaren SP and Chevrolet is getting stronger every weekend and every chance we have on track, so we are looking forward to continuing to learn as much as possible together.”

WILL POWER, NO. 12 VERIZON TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET:

“My team has been working hard ever since Sunday to turn my Verizon Chevy around for this weekend’s race at Gateway. Going from such a large oval to a small one, we will have to adjust our strategy quite a bit, but I think we learned some things about the car this past weekend we can apply at Gateway. Running two races at Iowa will help us prepare, as well, since it’s also a small oval. Having a good idea on how the Aeroscreen impacts that track will be important, for sure. We also normally run races at Gateway at night. With this being in the afternoon, we’ll have to adjust our plan from what we’ve done there in the past, but we all feel great going into this weekend.”

TONY KANAAN, NO 14 BIG MACHINE VODKA AJ FOYT RACING CHEVROLET:

“I’m excited to return to St. Louis this weekend after our podium there last year. The promoters at World Wide Technology Raceway have done a terrific job working with the local authorities to provide a race where fans could go and have an opportunity for entertainment in a safe and socially distanced environment, and I’m really looking forward to seeing them at the track. When I announced the TK Last Lap in January of this year, no one had an idea of what 2020 had in store for us, so being able to have fans at these last two races of my season is really special for me. I want to put on a good show for them and for the fans at home, as well.”

ED CARPENTER, NO. 20 U.S. AIR FORCE ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET: “After a tough Indy 500, I am happy to be able to climb back aboard the No. 20 Chevrolet this weekend and return to WWT Raceway. We plan to pick up where we left off last year and once again finish my season on the podium.”

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 SONAX ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET:

“WWT Raceway coming up next! The Indy 500 was really tough for the whole team but only a few days until we are on track again turning left. I’m really looking forward to Gateway. Last year, ECR showed they have good cars and are capable of good finishes there. I’ve won a race there, too, so it’s a good combination. I cannot wait to get out there for two races.”

SIMON PAGENAUD, NO. 22 MENARDS TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET:

“The Indianapolis 500 was really tough. We had some really bad luck, but we’re excited for a chance to turn that around this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway in the Menards Chevy. With two races this weekend, we have two chances to run hard and try and get more championship points. We lost some momentum after the last race, but we still have a shot at it, so we’re going to race hard. Gateway is a really fun little oval that is really fun to race at. I know my guys are working hard turning around the car from Indy for this weekend, and I know they’re putting something great together.”

CONOR DALY, NO. 59 GALLAGHER CARLIN CHEVROLET:

“I’ve honestly been looking forward to getting back to World Wide Technology Raceway since the checkered flag waved there last year. It’s definitely one of my favorite tracks on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule, and after how well we did last year at WWTR, I’m confident that the No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet will be great again this year. It’s been a lot of fun being back with Carlin this year for the ovals, and we’ve had really a strong run as a team together so far. So, with this being our last oval of the season, I want to make sure we finish it on a high note.”

Chevrolet INDYCAR Series Statistics

Chevrolet has recorded six NTT IndyCar Series Manufacturer Championships since returning to manufacturer competition in 2012.

Chevrolet earned six consecutive CART Manufacturers’ Cup championships from 1988-93.

Chevrolet has recorded 12 driver championships, including four in the past five years and six total since returning to INDYCAR competition in 2012 with the2.2 liter V6 twin turbocharged direct injected engine

Chevrolet has recorded 195 wins in Indy-style racing, including USAC, CART, Indy Racing League and IndyCar Series since 1965.

Chevrolet’s initial win, under USAC sanction, was by Al Unser in the Pikes Peak Auto Hill Climb on July 4, 1965.

Chevrolet has 84 wins and 98 poles in 142 in IndyCar Series races since returning to manufacturer competition in 2012.

Chevrolet IndyCar V6 Year-By-Year Results

2020 – 2 wins; 6 poles in 7 races

Wins – Simon Pagenaud (Iowa Race One) Josef Newgarden (Iowa Race Two from pole)

Poles – Josef Newgarden (Texas) Will Power (Indy GP) Josef Newgarden (Road America Race One) Pato O’Ward (Road America Race Two) Conor Daly (Iowa Race One) Josef Newgarden (Iowa Race Two)

2019 – 9 wins, 9 poles in 17 races

Driver/owner championship (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske); Indianapolis 500 win (Simon Pagenaud)

2018 – 6 wins, 9 poles in 17 races

Indianapolis 500 win (Will Power)

2017 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 17 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske)

2016 – 14 wins, 13 poles in 16 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Simon Pagenaud/Roger Penske)

2015 – 10 wins, 16 poles in 16 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Scott Dixon/Chip Ganassi);

Indianapolis 500 win (Juan Pablo Montoya). First manufacturer to capture all titles since Chevrolet returned to INDYCAR in 2012

2014 – 12 wins, 13 poles in 18 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Will Power/Roger Penske)

2013 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 19 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; Indianapolis 500 win (Tony Kanaan)

2012 – 11 wins, 10 poles in 15 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Ryan Hunter-Reay/Michael Andretti)

Total – 84 wins, 98 poles in 142 races