Indianapolis, Ind. (August 23, 2020) – The No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing, BYRD & Belardi driven by James Davison was forced into an early exit in the 104th edition of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing due to a brake issue on lap 6.

#51: James Davison, Dale Coyne Racing w/ Rick Ware Racing, Byrd & Belardi Honda

Davison rolled off for the Indy 500 from the 27th position but had his race cut short when one of his brakes exploded with only a handful of laps completed.

The crew radioed to Davison informing him that his front brakes were glowing bright red indicating they were engaged but, unfortunately Davison didn’t have time to make it back to pit lane.

Davison did manage to make it off track onto the warm-up lane before his right front brake burst into a ball of flame putting an end to their day.

“Well, that’s obviously heart-braking to go out of the Indy 500 in the first handful of laps with a mechanical issue. I’ve got to thank my team for all their hard work throughout the event, our car felt good and we had gotten by Alonso and I was pretty excited for the race ahead. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be, but hopefully we will be back next year with the Jacob Construction car running a bit stronger,” said James Davison.