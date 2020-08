JR dodges a variety of incidents to take 16th, Sage records 24th in August heat SPEEDWAY, Ind. (August 23, 2020) – Both J.R. Hildebrand and Sage Karam knew that coming from the last row in the 104th Indianapolis 500 33-car field would be a tough task in driving to the front of the field in Sunday’s 88-degree weather…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.