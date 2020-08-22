INDIANAPOLIS, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 – The winner of the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and other top finishers, including the Rookie of the Year, will be honored in a television special airing Monday night, Aug. 24 in Central Indiana.

The one-hour show, “104th Indy 500 presented by Gainbridge Victory Special,” will begin at 8 p.m. (ET) on Indianapolis’ NBC affiliate, WTHR-13. The show will be available on the INDYCAR Pass on the NBC Sports Gold on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 25.

“While this has been an extraordinary and unusual year for the Indianapolis 500, we’re looking forward to celebrating the winner of the 104th Running and the Rookie of the Year through this special program,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We hope our fans, whose loyalty we appreciate more than ever this year, will enjoy the show and the memories of what should be an exciting, competitive race.”

The annual post-race celebration will be hosted by WTHR-13 personalities Dave Calabro and Taylor Tannebaum. For the first time in “500” history, the event will be limited to participants due to the local health protocols in place.

The “500” airs Sunday at 1 p.m. on NBC, WTHR-13 and the Pennzoil INDYCAR Radio Network.