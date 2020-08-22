INDIANAPOLIS, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles issued a special decree Saturday, Aug. 22 to fans of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. In the document, Boles thanked fans for their continued support and assured them that IMS will grant an extension of their Indy 500 attendance streaks due to the special circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Boles declared that fans who watch or listen to the 104th Running and return for the 105th Running in May 2021 will officially “Keep Their Streak.” Fans can watch this year’s race this Sunday on NBC at 1 p.m. (ET) or tune in via the Pennzoil INDYCAR Radio Network, and tickets can be renewed at IMS.com through Sept. 1.

“I, J. Douglas Boles, President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, do hereby declare and express the Speedway’s deepest gratitude and appreciation to our race fans, and hereby proclaim that by watching or listening to the 104th Running with their family and friends and by returning for the 105th Running in May 2021, race fans will officially “Keep Their Streak” and extend their consecutive Indianapolis 500 attendance record, unbroken and unblemished, well into the future,” Boles stated in the decree.

To view the complete decree that was sent to all ticketholders, click here.

Indianapolis 500 ticketholder streaks range from two to 68 years in length, and more than 36,000 tickets are sold annually to customers that have attended the race for 35 consecutive years or more.

“We love our fans and their passion and commitment to the Indianapolis 500,” Boles said. “We appreciate their loyalty and they truly help make this event ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’ So many of our loyal customers have been attending the Indy 500 for decades, and certainly the conditions we have faced this year as a result of COVID-19 are beyond their control. We wish our fans could be here with us at IMS on Sunday and know they will be here in spirit. We will preserve all attendance streaks, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back home again for the 105th Indianapolis 500 in 2021.”

For more information, visit IMS.com.