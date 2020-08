Butch Welsch (left) and family at a recent Indy 500 TSO NOTE: With so many things being different this year, we have tried to keep a couple traditions. And one of those is hearing who Butch Welsch thinks will win the Indy 500. Butch, from St. Louis, is a very long tenured Indy 500 fan…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.