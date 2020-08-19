SPEEDWAY, IN, INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY (August 19, 2020) –

Arrow McLaren SP has teamed up with Speedway Schools to launch a 148-yard banner in honor of the fans missing the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500. The artwork was created by students of multiple Speedway Schools including Fisher, Allison, Newby and Wheeler elementaries, along with Speedway Junior High, who were asked to illustrate what the Indy 500 means to them. The banner will be displayed opposite the world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway, around the south perimeter of the roundabout connecting Main Street, 16th Street, and Crawfordsville Road.

“Although we are disappointed that no race fans will be in the stands this year, we have felt very supported by the racing community during this time. This installation is a great example of the tight knit relationship the Town of Speedway and racing teams, fans, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway have built over the years. We can’t wait to see the Indy 500 come back in 2021 with full force, but for now we hope those of you around town will stop by and check out the installation across from Gate 1 at IMS” said Carlos May, Speedway Town Manager.

“It has been a challenging year for our students and teachers. We are thankful for this opportunity to spread some positivity to the town as a thank you for everyone’s patience and willingness to work through this difficult year together. We appreciate the Arrow McLaren SP team taking the time and effort to recognize our students, schools, and town this year” said Dr. Kyle Trebley, Speedway Schools Superintendent.

Students from Speedway created close to 500 drawings, with each piece of artwork featured on the banner that will be displayed from Thursday, August 20 through Sunday, August 23. The banner aims to honor the community of Speedway, IN and all of the incredible fans who will not be able to attend the Indianapolis 500 this year, as the event will take place behind-closed-doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The entire team has been trying to think of a way to show Indy 500 fans how much we will miss them this year at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Sam Schmidt, Arrow McLaren SP Co-owner. “This banner is a great way to show that feeling and showcase some awesome art from students in the amazing community surrounding the speedway.”

Arrow McLaren SP will field three cars for this year’s Indy 500 with the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet piloted by Pato O’Ward, the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet piloted by Oliver Askew, and No. 66 Ruoff Mortgage Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet piloted by Fernando Alonso.

As part of the Arrow McLaren SP #TogetherWherever campaign, we invite fans to share their photos of how they are celebrating the Indy 500 all weekend long using the hashtag #TogetherWherever and tagging @ArrowMcLarenSP on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.