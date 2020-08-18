WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA (August 18, 2020) –

Vuse, a leading vapor brand from R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company (RJRVC), announced today its multi-year, multi-million-dollar commitment, designed to provide the resources and opportunities for disabled veterans to achieve what they thought might be impossible.

“We are thrilled to join our partner, Arrow McLaren SP, in our efforts in accelerating inspiration with disabled veterans across America,” said Natasha Webster, Vuse spokesperson. “By giving to DAV and CPN, we know that our joint efforts will make a real impact in the lives of many American heroes.”

Leading into this weekend’s running of the Indianapolis 500, Vuse will launch its commitment with a $100,000 donation to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and a $50,000 contribution to Conquer Paralysis Now (CPN). Vuse will be partnering with AMSP, to create opportunities for veterans all across the country to share their personal stories, while bringing resources and opportunities to those veterans who seek to capture the moment regardless of limitations.

“This commitment is just part one of making an impact in the lives of disabled American heroes,” said Taylor Kiel, Managing Director, Competition, Arrow McLaren SP. “We hope to drive inspiration and provide them with opportunities that might seem out of reach – like driving a race car.”

The initiative ladders up to Vuse and AMSP’s desire to accelerate inspiration among veterans and elevate the moving stories of disabled American heroes, while supporting the objectives and funding resources of partner organizations – DAV and CPN.

DAV provides free, professional assistance to veterans and their families in obtaining benefits and services earned through military service. Their goal is to help American heroes lead a high-quality lives by helping them with transportation to medical care, ensuring they receive their earned benefits, connecting them with employment and more.

Vuse’s donation will amount to $4 million dollars’ worth of services for disabled veterans.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this partnership with Vuse and AMSP,” said Marc Burgess, national adjutant and CEO of DAV. “For 100 years, DAV has stood as an organization of veterans serving veterans, and this incredibly generous contribution will go a long way in helping us provide our nation’s heroes and their families with the resources they need to lead fulfilling lives with respect and dignity.”

Conquer Paralysis Now (CPN), founded by Indy Racing League owner, Arrow McLaren SP co-owner, and former Indy car driver, Sam Schmidt, is the leading authority on spinal cord injury research and treatment. As an organization they have sponsored “84 Day at the Races” events around the country, hosting those with disabilities and their caregivers, reaching around 5,000 attendees for these activities.

“At Conquer Paralysis Now we are committed to our research and pushing the needled on spinal cord injury treatments,” says Sam Schmidt, Founder & Chairman of the Board, Conquer Paralysis Now. “The donation from our friends at Vuse will help our dedicated team in their efforts to improve the lives of veterans who have experienced a spinal cord injury or disease.”

Earlier this year, Vuse and AMSP began supporting veterans by donating a vehicle to a veteran in need of transportation in St. Petersburg, FL and a wheelchair van to HVAF of Indiana.

“This donation is an extension of our efforts to give back to communities where we live, work and race,” said Webster. “And it is further our commitment to support disabled veterans with programs and partnerships with organizations like DAV and CPN.”

Vuse’s partnership with Arrow McLaren SP is part of a broader enhanced partnership deal between British American Tobacco (BAT), RJRVC’s ultimate parent group, and McLaren, following a successful first year of global partnership with the McLaren Racing Formula 1 team, of which BAT is a Principal Partner.

To learn more about Vuse, please visit www.vuse.com.