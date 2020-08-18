The front row of #30: Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, #9: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, #98: Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda

Front-row qualifying sweep for Honda sets stage for exciting “500”

Honda lineup includes four former winners; 11 of 12 fastest qualifiers

Victory on Sunday would be the 13th for Honda since 2003

Front row qualifiers: #98: Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda, #9: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, #30: Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (August 18, 2020) – A powerful qualifying performance from Honda teams and drivers has set the stage for an exciting 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 as the manufacturer seeks its 13th victory at the famed “Brickyard” on Sunday.

Led by pole qualifier Marco Andretti, Honda drivers swept the front row in qualifying, and claimed 11 of the top-12 starting positions. Andretti’s pole was the 11th for Honda on the famed 2.5-mile oval, and the first Indy pole for the third-generation racer from the “first family” of American motorsports.

“Honda has a long history of success at Indianapolis, and everyone at Honda Performance Development has played an important role in our 12 previous wins,” said Ted Klaus, HPD president. “Qualifying was a great success, and we were thrilled to have the pole and an all-Honda front row. Everyone at HPD worked hard through the off-season with our partner teams to improve our overall performance. We all know that the race on Sunday is going to be a battle, and that’s why it will be fascinating and fun to watch.

“Honda’s commitment to innovation through motorsports, remains just as strong today as when the company was founded in 1946. We’re proud of Honda’s success at Indianapolis, and our long history of participation in this great race. We are looking forward to an exciting 500 miles, and to finishing in Victory Circle for the 13th time!”

Two former “500” winners – Scott Dixon and Takuma Sato – fill out the first of the 11 rows of three that make up the field, and will start second and third, respectively. Dixon is the current championship points leader with three previous wins this season, while Sato is Honda’s most recent “500” winner, from 2017.

Another Honda-powered former race winner, Ryan Hunter-Reay, will start fifth, with former pole qualifier James Hinchcliffe alongside in sixth. Hunter-Reay was victorious at Indy in 2014; while Hinchcliffe returned from serious injuries in 2015 to claim the pole in 2016.

The third row is also all-Honda, led by promising rookie Alex Palou in seventh, Graham Rahal in eighth and 2016 winner Alexander Rossi, ninth. Continuing the Honda-dominated top half of the field, Colton Herta will start from the inside of the fourth row, 10th; with Marcus Ericsson 11th and returning Honda racer Spencer Pigot filling out the row in 12th.

The remainder of the 15-driver Honda field at Indianapolis include 14th-starting Felix Rosenqvist; Zach Veach, who will start 17th; Santino Ferrucci and Jack Harvey, who will start 19th and 30th, respectively; and James Davison, who qualified 27th.

Honda is the most successful major car manufacturer at the Indy 500, winning more races, having more starts and completing more laps than any other major automaker in the 103 previous editions of the event. Since 1994, Honda has taken part in 19 Indianapolis 500 races, and powered 12 race winners at The Brickyard.

During 26 years of IndyCar competition, Honda has won 14 Manufacturers’ Championships, with Honda drivers winning 249 races and 16 series championships – a record unmatched by any other car company since Honda entered Indy car competition in 1994.

Honda’s Indianapolis 500 Highlights:

Honda has won more Indianapolis 500 races than any major automaker: 12 victories from 19 races; or a win ratio of 63%

Honda has had more race starts at the Indianapolis 500 than any other auto manufacturer: 372 starts

Honda has completed more race laps at the Indianapolis 500 than any other carmaker: 65,103 laps

2020 Indianapolis 500 Starting Field:

Ps. Driver Team Manufacturer Speed 1. Marco Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport Honda 231.068 2. Scott Dixon-W Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 231.051 3. Takuma Sato-W Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 230.725 4. Rinus VeeKay-R Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 230.704 5. Ryan Hunter-Reay-W Andretti Autosport Honda 230.648 6. James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport Honda 229.870 7. Alex Palou-R DCR with Team Goh Honda 229.676 8. Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 229.380 9. Alexander Rossi-W Andretti Autosport Honda 229.234 10. Colton Herta Andretti Harding Autosport Honda 230.775 11. Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 230.763 12. Spencer Pigot RLL with Citrone/Buhl Autosport Honda 230.539 13. Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 230.296 14. Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 230.254 15. Pato O’Ward-R Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 230.213 16. Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 230.211 17. Zach Veach Andretti Autosport Honda 229.961 18. Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 229.955 19. Santino Ferrucci DCR with Vasser-Sullivan Honda 229.924 20. Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda 229.861 21. Oliver Askew-R Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 229.760 22. Will Power-W Team Penske Chevrolet 229.701 23. Tony Kanaan-W A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 229.154 24. Dalton Kellett-R A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 228.880 25. Simon Pagenaud Team Penske Chevrolet 228.836 26. Fernando Alonso Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 228.768 27. James Davison DCR with Ware/Byrd/Belardi Honda 228.747 28. Helio Castroneves-W Team Penske Chevrolet 228.373 29. Charlie Kimball A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 227.758 30. Sage Karam Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet 227.099 31. JR Hildebrand Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet 226.341 32. Max Chilton Carlin Racing Chevrolet 225.819 33. Ben Hanley Dragon Speed Racing Chevrolet 220.946

W – Previous Indianapolis 500 winner

R – Indianapolis 500 rookie