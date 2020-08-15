Fernando Alonso -No. 66 Ruoff Mortgage Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet Practice: 25th

Speed: 229.788

Total Laps: 52



“Today was a good day. I think after yesterday’s issue, the team did a very good job overnight and the car was ready in the morning. So, we maximised the number of laps we had available today and the number of sets. Because we saved some in the previous day so we had more today so it was a very good test day for us today and useful information. Let’s see tomorrow what the speed of the car is.”

Taylor Kiel

Managing Director, Arrow McLaren SP “It was a good day for everybody at Arrow McLaren SP. I think first and foremost, getting Fernando back on track and making sure there were no faults with the car was important. Getting that program back in the right direction was really important for us. Still some work to do, but ultimately we will work hard overnight to try to improve that. For Pato and Oliver, really solid day making small steps forward, not getting over our skis, and putting ourselves in a really good position for tomorrow. So all-in-all a really good day.”