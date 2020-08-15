|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice: 18th
Speed: 230.581
Total Laps: 43
“Today was even more of step forward than yesterday for the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. Today was all about qualifying running to get ready for tomorrow. The goal is obviously going to be to get into the Fast Nine. I think we have made some good changes and we are very happy with where we are at to start the day off tomorrow in qualifying.”
|Oliver Askew – No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice: 19th
Speed: 230.507
Total Laps: 35
“I don’t think we were able to show our true pace today. We did most of our qualifying sims in the heat of the day which isn’t ideal but we expect the conditions to be the same for tomorrow’s qualifying. Really depends on where we get in the random draw for where we go out tomorrow. That’s going to dictate a lot of everyone’s performance for their first run tomorrow in qualifying. I think we rolled out with a really good car this weekend. We haven’t really changed much so that shows all the hard work from the Arrow McLaren SP team is paying off so far. Looking forward to laying it all out tomorrow and showing everyone what we really have.”
|Fernando Alonso -No. 66 Ruoff Mortgage Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet Practice: 25th
Speed: 229.788
Total Laps: 52
“Today was a good day. I think after yesterday’s issue, the team did a very good job overnight and the car was ready in the morning. So, we maximised the number of laps we had available today and the number of sets. Because we saved some in the previous day so we had more today so it was a very good test day for us today and useful information. Let’s see tomorrow what the speed of the car is.”
Taylor Kiel
Managing Director, Arrow McLaren SP“It was a good day for everybody at Arrow McLaren SP. I think first and foremost, getting Fernando back on track and making sure there were no faults with the car was important. Getting that program back in the right direction was really important for us. Still some work to do, but ultimately we will work hard overnight to try to improve that. For Pato and Oliver, really solid day making small steps forward, not getting over our skis, and putting ourselves in a really good position for tomorrow. So all-in-all a really good day.”
|Gil de Ferran
Sporting Director, McLaren Racing“I think today was kind of a recovery day for us. Overall, I think it went pretty well. We just got through a few changes, making small improvements little by little. I think we are looking okay for tomorrow. We will wait and see. The No. 5 and No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets looked pretty good from where I was standing. I think today was a positive day for the whole team.”