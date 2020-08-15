Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing104th Running of the Indianapolis 500

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

FAST FRIDAY NOTES/QUOTES – August 14, 2020



PIGOT FIFTH, SATO EIGHTH AND RAHAL 14TH FASTEST ON FAST FRIDAY; QUALIFYING BEGINS SATURDAY WITH RAHAL, SATO AND PIGOT QUALIFYING FIRST, SECOND AND SEVENTH IN ORDER



1) Marco Andretti 233.491 mph

5) Spencer Pigot 232.116 mph

8) Takuma Sato 231.880 mph

14) Graham Rahal 231.239 mph



GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 United Rentals Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “It’s the end of day here at Indy on Fast Friday. I think we feel pretty good about where we stand. Our fastest no-tow lap is somewhere around 230.5 or 230.6 mph. Our four-lap average was the fourth or third fastest of everybody but there is one really critical thing as we go into tomorrow and it’s the draw. What time of day do you qualify? The key is, if you get an early draw and you’re a car that is right on that brink of making that top-nine or not, you’re going to be in. If you get a late draw and you’re a late car that’s on the brink, you’re not going to make it. We’re looking forward to tomorrow. I think we’ve got a good chance at advancing on and, my Lord, great job by Honda. The Honda’s look strong today. Let’s see what happens tomorrow. We will try to get the United Rentals in the top-nine and go into the shootout on Sunday.”

FAST FACTS: Will be his 13th Indy 500. His best qualifying position in the Indy 500 is fourth in 2009 with Newman/Haas/Lanigan Racing and best finish is third with Service Central Chip Ganassi Racing in 2011 after he led six laps. He ran in the top-five in eight of his 11 previous races here. Detailed Indy 500 information available upon request. Has SIX IndyCar Series wins (2008 – St. Pete street course; 2015 – Fontana Super Speedway, Mid-Ohio road course; 2016 – Texas Super Speedway; 2017 Detroit Race 1, Detroit Race 2) and THREE poles (2009 – St. Pete street course, Kansas oval; 2017 – Detroit Race 1 street) and his highest series season-ending standing is fourth place in 2015… He is currently sixth in series standings with 142 points, only 53 out of second place.

TAKUMA SATO, No. 30 Panasonic / PeopleReady Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “Fast Friday was good, very exciting. There was a lot of boost, a lot of speed and 230 mph for the average. With the Aeroscreen obviously we lost downforce from last year but we’re going faster so it was very exciting. From my point of view and the team point of view, I think we made good progress. We’re not quite there yet. I’m a little worried about tomorrow in qualifying but hopefully overnight we will find some speed and the three of us will try to get in the top nine. Fingers crossed. It was a very productive day.”

FAST FACTS: 2017 Champion of the Indy 500. The 2020 race will be his 11th Indy 500 and third with RLL. In 2012 with RLL, he was alongside eventual winner Franchitti in Turn 1 on the final lap but his race ended due to contact after he was squeezed down on the apron and lost control of his race car. He finished third for RLL in 2019 and was a contender in the final laps… Has FIVE IndyCar Series wins (2013 – Long Beach street course, 2017 – Indy 500 oval, 2018 – Portland road, 2019 – Barber road, Gateway oval ) and NINE poles (2011 Iowa oval, Edmonton street; 2013 Houston Race 1 street; 2014 St. Pete street, Detroit Race 2 street; 2017 Detroit Race 2, Pocono oval; 2019 Barber road, Texas oval). He is 17th in series standings with 99 points.

SPENCER PIGOT, No. 45 Hy-Vee / Embrace Pittsburgh Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “We had a pretty good day and ended up fifth overall. I think we were around the top-nine in the no-tow list. Overall, it was a solid day, we made some good gains in the Hy-Vee / Embrace Pittsburgh. Tomorrow is when it counts so it was good to get a good draw of seventh. The earlier, the better. I’m looking forward to qualifying.”

FAST FACTS: Will be his fifth Indianapolis 500 and second with the team (2016). His best start in the Indy 500 is third and his best finish is 14th – both in 2019 with Ed Carpenter Racing… He drove one of his best Indy car races to date with RLL earlier this year in the GMR Grand Prix. He started 16th and raced into the lead on Lap 55 but a likely podium finish evaporated after a mechanical failure led to his retirement after 74 of 80 laps.

Qualifying will begin at 11 a.m. ET tomorrow and be broadcast on NBC Gold from 8:30-93:0 (practice) and 11-5. NBC will air coverage from 3-5 p.m. Graham Rahal drew the first qualifying position, Takuma Sato drew the second and Spencer Pigot, seventh.