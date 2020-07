By Steve Wittich (and then Patrick who has arrived at the track). The lone practice for the Iowa INDYCAR 250s got underway at 1 pm (CT) with the first 30 minutes reserved for the rookies and newcomers to Iowa Speedway. That included five drivers – Oliver Askew, Jack Harvey, Pato O’Ward, Álex Palou, and Rinus…



