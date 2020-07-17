Santino Ferrucci Summary:

Santino Ferrucci will pilot the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale w/ Vasser-Sullivan entry this weekend during the Iowa INDYCAR 250s Doubleheader on the .0875-mile Iowa Speedway short oval in Newton, Iowa. Ferrucci is coming off twin sixth place finishes in the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America road course doubleheader. He is currently working a streak of three consecutive top-9 finishes. Ferrucci is 10th in the championship standings with 87 points.

Santino Ferrucci Quote:

“I’m really looking forward to going back to Iowa Speedway. Last year I had so much fun racing on my first short oval track. I think the SealMaster Honda is fantastic. The team has done a great job giving me a competitive car and I enjoy the doubleheader style weekends. Hopefully we can bring home some hardware this weekend for all our sponsors,”

Career Statistics Seasons 3 Top-Five 3 Career Starts 25 Top-10 10 Wins 0 Poles 0 Podium 0 Laps Led 118 2020 NTT IndyCar Series Statistics Starts 4 Top-10 3 Wins 0 Poles 0 Podiums 0 Laps Led 0 Top-Five 0 2020 NTT IndyCar Series Results Texas S/F 23/21 Road America 1 S/F 6/6 GMR GP 15/9 Road America 2 S/F 11/6 Iowa Speedway Results Number of Starts 1 Best Start 12 (2019) 2019 S/F 12/12 Best Finish 12 (2019)

Santino Ferrucci Fast Facts:

Ferrucci is contesting his second full NTT IndyCar season and first with Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

The 2020 Iowa INDYCAR 250s will be Ferrucci’s 26th and 27th career NTT IndyCar Series starts and second and third at Iowa Speedway.

In his Iowa Speedway debut last year Ferrucci qualified 12th and finished 12th.

In 25 career IndyCar starts, Ferrucci has three top-five finishes (Fourth at: Texas Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway, all in 2019)

Ferrucci was the 2019 Indianapolis 500 “Rookie of the Year” finishing seventh.

He finished third in 2019 “Rookie of the Year” standings, third in laps completed (2037 of 2092) and was fourth among all drivers on ovals with 170 points.

Ferrucci, 22, is a native of Woodbury, Connecticut but resides in Port St. Lucie, Florida.