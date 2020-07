Ed Carpenter Racing Drivers Persevere in Second Race in Less Than 24 Hours; VeeKay Finishes 14th, Daly in 18th (ELKHART LAKE, Wis.) July 12, 2020 – Race 2 Notes For the second time in less than 24 hours, Rinus VeeKay and Conor Daly competed in an NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Road America. The second…



