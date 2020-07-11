STARTCAR. NO.DRIVERTEAMTIRE11Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeAlternate260Jack HarveyMeyer-Shank RacingAlternate328Ryan Hunter-ReayAndretti AutosportAlternate415Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingAlternate512Will PowerTeam PenskeAlternate618Santino FerrucciDale Coyne Racing With Vasser-SullivanAlternate788Colton HertaAndretti Harding Steinbrenner AutosportAlternate810Felix RosenqvistChip Ganassi RacingAlternate99Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingAlternate1098Marco AndrettiAndretti Herta Autosport with Curb AgajanianAlternate1127Alexander RossiAndretti AutosportPrimary125Pato O’WardArrow McLaren SPAlternate138Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingPrimary1455Álex PalouDale Coyne Racing with Team GohAlternate1530Takuma SatoRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingPrimary1621Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter…



