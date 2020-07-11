CHEVY RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

JULY 11, 2020

JOSEF NEWGARDEN, NO. 1 PPG TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET – Pole Winner



HOW WAS THE CAR TODAY AND WHAT DO YOU NEED TO BRING HOME THE WIN IN ROUND #1?

“It was a good day. I think I’m lucky today because I’m driving the PPG car. Every time we run this car we seem to have luck, whether it’s trying to get the pole of trying to win the race. So, we definitely had a good omen. The boys worked really hard trying to turn around from the GP. You know how this works. It’s been a fast day and the guys have had to be on-it with their decision-making. Compared to practice, I think we tried to get a little cheeky with our tire usage, and we were a little off-page with the other people, but Gavin (Ward, race engineer) and me tried to figure out the pieces that were good and put them back on the car then it worked out really well. So now, we’ve got to worry about the race car.

“Chevy gave us a great package. I think we made huge steps from where we were last year here. So thank you very much to Team Chevy! The PPG car is my favorite car I get to drive at Team Penske. I love these colors. Just need a little more to get it just right.”