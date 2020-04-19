CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR IRACING CHALLENGEFIRESTONE 175VIRTUAL TWIN RING MOTEGI, JAPANTEAM CHEVY RECAPAPRIL 18, 2020

Simon Pagenaud nabs second consecutive victory in the virtual INDYCAR racing world

Chevrolet remains unbeaten with four wins in the six-event NTT INDYCAR IRacing Challenge



DETROIT (April 18, 2020) – For the second consecutive week, Simon Pagenaud captured the victory in the NTT INDYCAR IRacing Challenge besting a hard challenge from Scott Dixon and a fierce wheel-to-wheel battle with teammate Will Power.



A relative novice to the virtual world of IRacing, the 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner. was exhausted but happy after he captured his second consecutive win, both on ovals.



“That was a hard race. I had to battle with my teammate Will Power and then (Scott) Dixon there at the end.” said a tired but jubilant Pagenaud who piloted his No. 22 DXC Technology Chevrolet. “I work hard all week to be competitive and I think I am catching up and I think I am getting there.

“I also have great help from my real race engineer Ben Bretzman. He is a great help on race strategy and pit stops. I’m having a lot of fun, but it is still stressful. We are lacking a lot of feedback and having to learn a new way to race. But is is fun. I’m having a lot of fun in these iRacing events, but it can be stressful as I continue to learn this style of racing. I hope all the fans enjoyed it because I had a blast!”



Dixon finished second followed closely by Pagenaud’s Team Penske teammate Will Power in the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet.



Power led a significant amount of laps, but contact during the fierce battle for the win in the closing laps relegated him to the final spot on the podium.

“Man, I was really hoping Scott (McLaughlin), Simon (Pagenaud) and I were going to have a great fight for the win,” said Power. ” It’s frustrating that a lapped car kept us from doing that. It really hurt Scott but I’m happy that Simon was able to get the win for Team Penske eSports. The Verizon Chevy was great out front and it was nice to lead a lot of laps, but we didn’t lead the one that matters.”



After winning the pole, Robert Wickens was involved in a multi-car melee early in the race, but recovered to finish fifth in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet.



Next Saturday round five of the INDYCAR IRacing Challenge will be at the Virtual Circuit of the Americas.