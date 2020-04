Bob Lazier. INDYCAR Photo by Dana Garrett The already devastating COVID-19 has claimed racer, Vail mountain pioneer, aviator and all-around good guy, Bob Lazier. He was 81, but if you knew Bob at all, he wasn’t even close to being “old.” Energy, enthusiasm, and just loving life were his hallmark traits. You can read all…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.