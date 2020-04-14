“It’s with great sadness I share the news of the passing of my father, Henry George “Hank” Steinbrenner II. Ever since I can remember, my dad has always been my biggest supporter. He taught me determination, confidence and the desire to win above all else. Being a massive racing fan himself, when I sought to start a racing team, he stood in my corner the whole way. I will forever be grateful for all the lessons he taught me. I look forward to the day we are able to return to the track and race to win in his honor. Until then, my heart is with my family, our race team and the entire Yankees organization. Thank you to all for your kind words and support in this time.”



– George Michael Steinbrenner IV, Team Principal, Steinbrenner Racing

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Friends of Joshua House Foundation (www.friendsofjoshuahouse.org; P.O. Box 26333, Tampa, FL 33623, 813-263-3469) or to a charity of one’s choosing.



Official statement from the New York Yankees can be found HERE.