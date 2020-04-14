|“It’s with great sadness I share the news of the passing of my father, Henry George “Hank” Steinbrenner II. Ever since I can remember, my dad has always been my biggest supporter. He taught me determination, confidence and the desire to win above all else. Being a massive racing fan himself, when I sought to start a racing team, he stood in my corner the whole way. I will forever be grateful for all the lessons he taught me. I look forward to the day we are able to return to the track and race to win in his honor. Until then, my heart is with my family, our race team and the entire Yankees organization. Thank you to all for your kind words and support in this time.”
– George Michael Steinbrenner IV, Team Principal, Steinbrenner Racing
|In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Friends of Joshua House Foundation (www.friendsofjoshuahouse.org; P.O. Box 26333, Tampa, FL 33623, 813-263-3469) or to a charity of one’s choosing.
Official statement from the New York Yankees can be found HERE.
|About Steinbrenner RaingEstablished in 2016, Steinbrenner Racing is an American open-wheel racing team headed by George Michael Steinbrenner IV, grandson of the legendary New York Yankees owner, George Steinbrenner. A life-long racing enthusiast, George Michael Steinbrenner IV has taken the approach of learning the business of motorsport from the ground up, starting his involvement as an intern at Bryan Herta Rallysport in the Red Bull Global Rallycross Series before forming Steinbrenner Racing.
Steinbrenner enters 2020 fielding Colton Herta for a fourth consecutive season, spanning two years of Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires competition followed by a successful rookie season within the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, in partnership with Harding Racing, of capturing two race wins. Together, Steinbrenner and Herta are the youngest-ever race and pole winners in series history as a team owner and driver, respectively.
Steinbrenner Racing partners with Andretti Autosport and Harding Racing for the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, representing a homecoming for Steinbrenner in fielding Colton Herta within the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires series for the 2017 and 2018 seasons under the Andretti Steinbrenner banner.
