By Patrick Stephan Quick reminder that in just a couple minutes the American Red Cross Grand Prix from virtual Watkins Glen will be starting. You can watch this iRacing event featuring the stars of the NTT INDYCAR Series (along with a couple special guests including NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson), at www.indycar.com and on INDYCAR’s YouTube Channel….



