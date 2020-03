By Patrick Stephan Sage Karam picked up the win in the American Red Cross Grand Prix, Round 1 of currently 6 race INDYCAR iRacing Challenge. Starting from the pole, the driver of the Wix Filters #24 for Dreyer and Reinbold Racing kept it clean throughout the 45 lap race, beating Felix Rosenqvist by 3.6 seconds,…



