Track: Virtual Watkins Glen International

Race: American Red Cross Grand Prix

Date: March 28, 2020

No. 1 Hitachi Dallara/Chevrolet – Josef Newgarden

Start: 9th

Finish: 7th

Status: Running

Laps Completed: 45/45

Notes:

Josef Newgarden started the American Red Cross Grand Prix from virtual Watkins Glen International from the ninth position as drivers qualified just prior to the race.

Unfortunately, the two-time INDYCAR Champion’s race turned south when he was involved in a multi-car incident on lap 6, which also included teammates Scott McLaughlin and Simon Pagenaud.

After visiting the paddock for repairs, Newgarden made a strong drive back through the field to score a seventh-place finish, the last car on the lead lap.

The next INDYCAR iRacing Challenge event will take place at virtual Barber Motorsports Park on April 4.

Quote: “Seeing as how I was up so late last night getting my rig ready, I’m pretty happy with a seventh-place finish. It’s amazing the quality of racing you can do with the iRacing platform and I’m psyched about the rest of the races. We obviously had a strong Hitachi Chevy today to battle back after the early incident. Thank you to everyone that tuned in. It was such a neat event.”

No. 2 Shell V-Power Dallara/Chevrolet – Scott McLaughlin

Start: 7th

Finish: 4th

Status: Running

Laps Completed: 45/45

Notes:

Scott McLaughlin made his first INDYCAR start – albeit virtually – in Saturday’s American Red Cross Grand Prix. He entered the event as the winningest iRacing driver in the field with 178 career wins.

After starting from the seventh position, the New Zealander was involved in a multi-car incident on lap 6 that resulted in only minor damage to his Shell V-Power Dallara/Chevrolet.

McLaughlin chose to short-fill his Chevy on his first pit stop of the day to gain valuable track position in a race that went caution free, which ultimately helped lead him to a fourth-place finish.

The reigning Australian Supercars Champion will compete in the next INDYCAR iRacing Challenge event at virtual Barber Motorsports Park on April 4.

Quote: “A fourth-place finish with the Shell V-Power Dallara was not too bad for us today. Had a bit of an incident at the start with Oliver Askew, but it was just a racing incident and we had a good battle at the end. It was good fun today and a joy to be a part of it. I hope everyone enjoyed it as much as I did.”

No. 12 Verizon Dallara/Chevrolet – Will Power

Start: 3rd

Finish: 3rd

Status: Running

Laps Completed: 45/45

Notes:

Will Power drove a consistent race in Saturday’s American Red Cross Grand Prix at the virtual Watkins Glen International that led to a third-place finish.

A former winner in INDYCAR competition at Watkins Glen, Power qualified his No. 12 Verizon Dallara/Chevrolet in the third position before falling back to the fifth spot early in the event.

A long-pit strategy put Power into the lead just before his first pit stop of the day, and the strategy also helped him gain two overall positions following the cycle of stops.

Over the second half of the race Power continued his rock-solid day but was not able to advance past his third place running position. He was able to secure a podium finish in the first virtual race of the season.

Quote: “A good start to the INDYCAR season. Online, that is. I’m happy with a solid, third-place finish in the Verizon Chevy. It was really cool to see everyone come together to put this race on. I wish I could have been the first winner, but I hope the fans enjoyed it.”

No. 22 Menards Dallara/Chevrolet – Simon Pagenaud

Start: 8th

Finish: 6th

Status: Running

Laps Completed: 45/45

Notes:

Simon Pagenaud qualified his No. 22 Menards Dallara/Chevrolet in the eighth position for Saturday’s American Red Cross Grand Prix, and the iRacing veteran looked to be a contender as the race began.

However, on the sixth lap of the race, Pagenaud was involved in a multi-car incident that left his Chevy with enough damage that he was forced to the pit for repairs.

Like his teammate, Josef Newgarden, Pagenaud began to maneuver his way back through the field with precision and nearly made it back to the top five before settling for a sixth-place finish on the day.

Quote: “Thank you to all the fans that tuned into today’s INDYCAR iRacing Challenge. It was so cool to see so many stakeholders in our series come together to give the fans something during this time. I think these races are going to get even better as we go. Our Menards Chevy was pretty strong today, but we were in the wrong place at the wrong time. We still battled back for a strong finish and I can’t wait to get to Barber next week.”