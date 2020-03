NTT INDYCAR SERIES stars readyfor inaugural INDYCAR iRacing Challenge INDIANAPOLIS (March 26, 2020) – A full field of NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers, including reigning series champion Josef Newgarden and 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud, is set to compete virtually in the inaugural INDYCAR iRacing Challenge on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. ET. The entry list…



