Indianapolis, Indiana (March 24th, 2020) – Juncos Racing announced today their expansion into the world of virtual motorsports through the rapidly growing eSports community by launching Juncos Racing eSports. The team plans to compete in many series through iRacing and Gran Turismo Sport, along with building their own Juncos Racing eSports League and an online Juncos Racing Driver Development Program.

Juncos Racing eSports looks to compete in both open wheel and stock car eSport series by using iRacing (PC) and Gran Turismo Sport (PS4) simulator platforms. Through iRacing the team’s goal is to compete in the NTT IndyCar Series, IMSA SportsCar Endurance Cup, NASCAR, F3 Series, and Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires. In Gran Turismo Sport the goal will be to position the team with the TOP-10 of the Manufactures Cup and Nations Cup Championships.

Along with running the Juncos Racing eSports team, Juncos Racing will build their own league featuring a championship where aspiring players and drivers from around the world will have a chance to show their skills and to possibly claim a spot in the Driver Development Program. Ultimately the goal for the program will be to help identify upcoming talent for an opportunity to race with the team in the many different series.

Juncos Racing Team Owner Ricardo Juncos has been putting together and working on this program throughout the past four years. Since the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has canceled or postponed all on track activity for the time being, Juncos pushed to have Juncos Racing eSports up and running right away.

“I am very excited to announce that Juncos Racing will be joining the eSports world through our own eSports team and league,” said Juncos. “Over the past few years, we have been working on ideas and how and when we should enter into this eSports world of racing but finding the time to work through these details was just not there. Since adding Gregorio (Dorso) to this program, he has been able to point us in the right direction and help fill in the areas needed to build this program properly, while I could continue to focus on our race teams. Unfortunately, now we are facing hard and uncertain times, which has caused companies like ours to work from home. Not being on track is very difficult for our teams, however it has presented us with the time to go through and make our eSports program a reality.”

“We have been working with many drivers from all over the world who will be competing with Juncos Racing eSports, along with some of our current and former drivers from our Road To Indy, INDYCAR, and IMSA teams. We will not only be competing in already established series and platforms but will be building our own eSports league. This will give us the chance to watch and test drivers from around the world, potentially adding them to our development program. We will implement the same procedures and concepts we use with our teams and drivers currently on track to the simulation world. They will have access to our development classes, engineers, and driver coaches to name a few. There have already been instances where drivers from the simulation world have transitioned into the real world of racing, so this gives us a great opportunity to find more drivers and bring them to the Road to Indy and even INDYCAR. I am really looking forward to seeing where we can go with eSports, as the options are endless and always evolving.”

Gregorio Emiliano Dorso, a former TC Bonaerense and Fiat 600 Lanus Series driver and the current Director of Roar Simracing Latino, was named the Juncos Racing eSports Director. Dorso brings over 10 years of experience in the eSport world to the team competing in various racing platforms, along with being a three-time World Champion in the GT Fusion category. For the last 10 years Dorso has dedicated his involvement as a Simracer to create the largest Latino eSport Championship with Gran Turismo Sport.

“It’s a great honor for me to be part of Juncos Racing and to become the Juncos Racing eSport Director,” said Dorso. “This is an incredible opportunity and I cannot thank Ricardo (Juncos) enough for the chance to work with him on this exciting adventure. I am looking forward and ready to face the new challenges ahead, as I know with the team support, I have behind me we will do great things.”