Posted by Steve Wittich on Sunday, March 8th 2020

Dale Coyne Racing Plainfield, Ill. Team Owner: Dale CoyneTeam Manager: Terry Brown Indy car starts: 907- First Indy car start: 1984 Escort Radar Warning 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. (Dale Coyne) Indy car wins: six – First Indy car win: 2009 Camping World Indy Grand Prix at The Glen at Watkins…