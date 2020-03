Posted by Steve Wittich on Monday, March 9th 2020

Meyer Shank Racing (technical partnership with Andretti Autosport)Location: Pataskala, Ohio Team Owners: Michael Shank & Jim MeyerTeam Manager: Jason Givens Engine Manufacturer: Honda Indy car starts: 17- First Indy car start: 2017 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil Indy car wins: none- First Indy car win: N/A- Last Indy car…