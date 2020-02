AUSTIN, Texas (February 11, 2020) – Tuesday’s inclement weather at Circuit of The Americas didn’t allow for proper NTT INDYCAR SERIES testing, but Team Penske’s Will Power got to experience driving in the water spray of another car using the sport’s latest safety innovation, the cockpit-protecting Aeroscreen. Power (No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet) said the Aeroscreen performed as…



