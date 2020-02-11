This event will mark the first full-field test of the new year and should prove beneficial to the drivers and teams when they return to COTA on April 24-26 for the AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge. The 17-race NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opens March 13-15 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.

The open test will be held on COTA’s challenging 20-turn, 3.41-mile permanent road course. Tuesday’s test session will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET and then from 2:30-6:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, the test will run from 10 a.m.-Noon and then return to the track from 1-5 p.m.

Tuesday will be open to the public and both days will be streamed live on the INDYCAR Mobile App and INDYCAR.com.

Click here for the test entry list.

Here are “5 Things To Look For …” following a busy offseason: