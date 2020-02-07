

Max Chilton Returns to NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Carlin

Gallagher and Chilton to compete in fifth NTT INDYCAR SERIES season together

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (February 7, 2020) – Carlin is proud to announce that Gallagher, a leading global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, will return for the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season with driver Max Chilton behind the wheel of the No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet for select races. Chilton will compete in the 12 road and street course events of the 2020 season as well as the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500. The driver of the No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet for the remaining oval races will be announced at a later date.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Carlin for the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season,” said Chris Mead, Gallagher Chief Marketing Officer. “This partnership has increased awareness of our company by a global audience over the past five years, and we wish Max and the Carlin team a successful year.”

Chilton will return for his fifth season competing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with partner Gallagher. Chilton and Gallagher made their debut together in 2016 and have since recorded 62 starts, eight top-10 finishes, 76 laps led and an impressive fourth-place finish at the 2017 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500.

“I’m excited to formally announce that Gallagher will be back for the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season partnering with Carlin for the third season and myself for our fifth season together. The partnership between myself, Gallagher and Carlin is a strong one that honestly feels more like family than the normal motorsports driver, sponsor, and team relationship,” said Chilton. “I couldn’t be more thankful for Gallagher’s continued support of myself and Carlin as we work toward success in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. To have the opportunity to represent more than 30,000 employees of Gallagher, a brand that focuses so heavily on teamwork and innovation, is a true privilege and I look forward to getting solid results this season.”

Chilton’s partnership with Carlin renews a successful relationship that goes back throughout the British racer’s career. Chilton won races with Carlin in Formula Three and Formula Two (formerly GP2 Series) before racing in the FIA Formula One World Championship from 2013 – 2014. In 2015, Chilton explored racing in the U.S. for the first time with a season of Indy Lights with Carlin, as well as a run with a manufacturer LMP1 program at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“It is such an honor to have Gallagher back on board for our third season in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. They have been such a loyal partner to not only Max during his time in the series, but also to our team as we build our program from the ground up,” said Team Principal Trevor Carlin. “We’re thankful that Gallagher believes in our mission and supports the team as we do our absolute best to represent their brand at every race event. We had some ups and downs last season, but we’re confident that 2020 will be a great year for us.”

The Chilton and Gallagher partnership is the first driver and sponsorship combination confirmed for Carlin for the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.