By Steve Wittich Arrow McLaren SP car launch The Arrow McLaren SP car launch will be taking place tomorrow, Friday, February 7, 2020, in Indianapolis, Ind. You can watch it on YouTube or Facebook. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paEtoNyPWvI&feature=youtu.be Troll level… expert You may have noticed on social media, that James Hinchcliffe is announcing something on the same day…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.