RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING ANNOUNCES KEY ADDITIONS TO SALES TEAM



BROWNSBURG, Ind. (February 3, 2020) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today two key additions to the team’s sales staff. Sports marketing veteran Pat Wood has joined the team as Vice President, Business Development and Sam Sluga has joined as Account Executive, Business Development. Both will report to Tom Knox, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

“With the positive momentum and direction of INDYCAR, along with the increased interest and support in the IMSA Series, we feel the time is right to expand Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s sales and marketing efforts,” said Tom Knox, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing. “We are excited to have the veteran sales leadership that Pat brings to the team as well as the research and insights Sam will provide for our team. At RLL, we pride ourselves on investing in our people while being driven to a higher standard with a customer-first approach to our business.”

RLL opened the 2020 racing season with back-to-back wins in the GTLM class of the Rolex 24 at Daytona with BMW Team RLL. The 11-race WeatherTech Sports Car Challenge returns to action with the 12 Hours of Sebring, March 21. The 17-race 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins on March 15 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

“I am excited to join Rahal Letterman Lanigan as we begin the 2020 racing season,” said Wood. “Our ownership group and the senior management team have assembled a best-in-class organization to bring value to our commercial partners and drive results both on and off the track. I can’t wait to get started and be a part of the team.”

“A career in motorsports has been a goal of mine since I was a kid and to be able to get my start with a top-notch organization like Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is a dream come true,” added Sluga. “I’m looking forward to what this season brings!”

For more details about the team, please visit www.rahal.com and for details about the series we compete in visit www.indycar or www.imsa.com.