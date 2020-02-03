CONCORD, N.C. (February 3, 2020) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) will celebrate its 30th Anniversary with the start of the 2020 season, currently fielding five cars across the NASCAR Cup Series and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. CGR, which began in 1990, is recognized as one of the most successful teams in the motorsports industry.

Beginning with its first win in the 1994 INDYCAR race in Australia, the organization has compiled historic victories in some of the most iconic races around the globe. CGR has claimed eight wins in the Rolex 24 At Daytona, four Indianapolis 500s, the Daytona 500, the Brickyard 400, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In total, CGR has now tallied 19 series championships and more than 220 race victories.

Following a strong career as a driver, Team Owner Chip Ganassi now maintains partnerships with PNC Bank, NTT DATA, Monster Energy, Credit One Bank, Clover, McDonald’s, GEARWRENCH, AdventHealth, HUSKI Chocolate, Chevrolet and Honda among many others.

Over the years, CGR has won races and championships with eight different manufacturers (Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Dodge, Oldsmobile, Lexus and BMW) in seven touring series across NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, WEC, ARCA and GRC.

To celebrate the landmark, a year-long, multi-car exhibit titled “Chip Ganassi Racing: Fast Tracks to Success” debuted last December in the legendary Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, while CGR plans to roll-out a season-long social media campaign with elements including a commemorative logo throughout the year, a CGR Special Edition Prize Pack for fans, and a CGR Memorable Moments video series.

QUOTEBOARD:

Chip Ganassi, Team Owner, Chip Ganassi Racing: “It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years. I’ve been lucky to have great people, great partners and great drivers work with me in that time. I always tell people I had a fossil fuel-fired youth having raced karts, motorcycles, Indy cars and sports cars. I could have never in my wildest dreams imagined owning a race team back then, and now it’s incredible to see where it is now. I’m not going anywhere, and I think we have a lot of wins and championships left in us. I can’t wait for the 2020 season to open for us in Daytona and St. Petersburg.”

CGR NOTES OF INTEREST:

Key Statistics: In celebrating the team’s 30th Anniversary, CGR has had 88 drivers (1990-2019), producing 223 wins over 3,630 starts across NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series, INDYCAR, IMSA, WEC, ARCA and GRC.

Award Worthy: In 2012, Ganassi was named by Complex Magazine as one of the “50 most influential people in the Auto Industry”. His ranking of 17th was the highest rank for a person from North America from the racing industry. In 2016, Ganassi entered the Motorsports Hall of Fame for his many contributions to the world of auto racing on the strength of being the only team owner in history to win the Indianapolis 500, Daytona 500, Brickyard 400, Rolex 24 At Daytona, 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans. In 2018, Ganassi received the Bruton Smith Legend Award for his success, innovation, and positive example across multiple levels of motorsports.



KEY FACTS AND FIGURES

In 2010, Ganassi’s teams turned in an historic season by setting an organization record with 19 wins across three touring series, including victories in the Daytona 500, the Indianapolis 500 and the Brickyard 400, making him the only team owner in history to win all three crown jewels of racing, and he accomplished it in a single season.

In 2011, his IMSA team finished off the “Chip Slam” by also winning the Rolex 24 At Daytona, making Ganassi the first owner to hold all four titles at one time.

First Win – March 20, 1994 (INDYCAR, Australia, Michael Andretti)

First NASCAR Win – August 19, 2001 – (Michigan International Speedway, Sterling Marlin)

First Sports Car Win – May 23, 2004 – (Circuit Mont-Tremblant, Scott Pruett and Luis Diaz)

Indianapolis 500 Wins – (2000-Juan Pablo Montoya, 2008-Scott Dixon, 2010-Dario Franchitti, 2012-Dario Franchitti)

Daytona 500 – 2010 (Jamie McMurray)

Brickyard 400 – 2010 (Jamie McMurray)

12 Hours of Sebring – 2014 (Marino Franchitti, Scott Pruett and Memo Rojas)

Global Rallycross two-time winner and X-Games Silver Medal Winner (2015, Brian Deegan)

24 Hours of Le Mans – 2016 (Joey Hand, Dirk Muller and Sebastien Bourdais)

Rolex 24 At Daytona Wins – (2006-Dan Wheldon, Scott Dixon and Casey Mears, 2007-Scott Pruett, Juan Pablo Montoya and Salvador Duran, 2008-Scott Pruett, Memo Rojas, Juan Pablo Montoya and Dario Franchitti, 2011-Scott Pruett, Memo Rojas, Graham Rahal and Joey Hand, 2013- Scott Pruett, Memo Rojas, Charlie Kimball and Juan Pablo Montoya, 2015-Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, Jamie McMurray and Kyle Larson, 2017-Joey Hand, Dirk Muller and Sebastien Bourdais, 2018-Scott Dixon, Ryan Briscoe and Richard Westbrook)

Championships – (INDYCAR – 1996-Jimmy Vasser, 1997-Alex Zanardi, 1998-Alex Zanardi, 1999-Juan Pablo Montoya, 2003-Scott Dixon, 2008-Scott Dixon, 2009-Dario Franchitti, 2010-Dario Franchitti, 2011-Dario Franchitti, 2013-Scott Dixon, 2015-Scott Dixon, 2018-Scott Dixon), (Sports Car – 2004-Scott Pruett and Max Papis, 2006-Scott Pruett and Luis Diaz, 2008-Scott Pruett and Memo Rojas, 2010-Scott Pruett and Memo Rojas, 2011-Scott Pruett and Memo Rojas, 2012-Scott Pruett and Memo Rojas, 2013-Scott Pruett and Memo Rojas)

100th Win – July 12, 2008 (INDYCAR, Nashville SuperSpeedway, Scott Dixon)

200th Win – January 28, 2018 (IMSA, Daytona International Speedway, Scott Dixon, Ryan Briscoe and Richard Westbrook)

223rd Win (most recent) – October 6, 2019 (NASCAR, Dover International Speedway, Kyle Larson)

DRIVER LIST A-Z (1990-2019, 88 Total):

A.J. Allmendinger

Alex Bowman

Alex Lloyd

Alex Tagliani

Alex Zanardi

Alexander Wurz

Andy Priaulx

Aric Almirola

Arie Luyendyk

Billy Johnson

Brendon Hartley

Brennan Poole

Brian Deegan

Bruno Junqueira

Bryan Clauson

Bryan Herta

Casey Mears

Charlie Kimball

Cort Wagner

Dan Wheldon

Dane Cameron

Dario Franchitti

Darren Manning

David Stremme

Dirk Muller

Dorsey Schroeder

Ed Jones

Eddie Cheever

Felix Rosenqvist

Giorgio Pantano

Graham Rahal

Harry Tincknell

Jamie McMurray

Jaques Lazier

Jason Leffler

Jeff Ward

Jimmy Morales

Jimmy Spencer

Jimmy Vasser

Joey Hand

John Hunter Nemechek

Jonathan Bomarito

Juan Pablo Montoya

Justin Marks

Justin Wilson

Kenny Brack

Kevin Hamlin

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Krisiloff

Kyle Larson

Lance Stroll

Luis Diaz

Marino Franchitti

Martin Truex Jr.

Mauricio Gugelmin

Max Chilton

Max Papis

Memo Gidley

Memo Rojas

Michael Andretti

Michael Valiante

Nicolas Minassian

Olivia Pla

Pipo Derani

Reed Sorenson

Regan Smith

Richard Westbrook

Rob Finlay

Robby Gordon

Ross Chastain

Ryan Briscoe

Sage Karam

Salvador Duran

Scott Dixon

Scott Lagasse Jr.

Scott Pruett

Scott Speed

Sebastien Bourdais

Sebastian Saavedra

Stefan Johansson

Stefan Mucke

Sterling Marlin

Steve Arpin

Tomas Scheckter

Tony Kanaan

Tony Stewart

Tyler Reddick