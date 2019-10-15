BROWNSBURG, Ind. (October 14, 2019) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan (RLL) Racing announced today that Canon Solutions America, Inc. has become an Official Team Supplier for Printing and Productivity Solutions for the NTT IndyCar Series program. As part of the multi-year agreement, Canon Solutions America will outfit the team’s offices, race shop and transporters with a line of office…
CANON SOLUTIONS AMERICA TO BECOME OFFICIAL TEAM SUPPLIER FOR RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING’S INDYCAR SERIES PROGRAM
