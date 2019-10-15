CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS WELCOMES

AUTONATION INDYCAR CHALLENGE

APRIL 24-26, 2020

Continuing its commitment to bring the most exciting race and entertainment experiences to Austin, Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is proud to partner with AutoNation to announce the AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge on April 24-26, 2020. COTA will also be a part of AutoNation’s DRV PNK Across America initiative on Tuesday, October 15 to assemble care packages for those undergoing cancer treatments. IndyCar driver Jack Harvey will join the effort by delivering these care packages to Dell Children’s Medical Center.

AUSTIN, TEXAS (Tuesday, October 15) – Circuit of The Americas (COTA) welcomes the AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge – North America’s premier open-wheel racing championship to its hallowed Stars and Stripes – on April 24-26, 2020. COTA has partnered with AutoNation as the official title sponsor of the 2020 & 2021 INDYCAR Challenge at Circuit of The Americas. Tickets for the AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge go on sale today, October 15 at www.circuitoftheamericas.com/ indycar.

To kick off COTA’s partnership with AutoNation, America’s largest automotive retailer, COTA will take part in AutoNation’s DRV PNK Across America initiative. Today, October 15, COTA employees will pack care packages filled with items designed specially to bring comfort to children and adults undergoing cancer treatments. AutoNation sponsored IndyCar driver, Jack Harvey, will join AutoNation and COTA to deliver these care packages to Dell Children’s Medical Center. Rick Abbott, COTA’s Executive Vice President, explains “Expanding our partnership with AutoNation gives us the ability to further support and giveback to our community – both on and off the track. From supporting cancer research to being able to give race fans a bigger and better INDYCAR experience – we are thrilled to have AutoNation by our side.”

Since launching the DRV PNK initiative in 2015, AutoNation has raised more than $20M for cancer related charities. COTA will help AutoNation continue their mission by donating $1 for every 3-Day INDYCAR Challenge ticket sold to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. AutoNation will match that donation as a part of their continued efforts to drive out cancer. Marc Cannon, AutoNation’s EVP and CMO told us “AutoNation is excited to expand its partnership with COTA. With 50 stores in Texas, this is a major market for us and a great opportunity to raise awareness for our fight to end cancer.”

In 2020, the AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge will welcome back the Lone Star Stage, which will showcase several live music acts for attendees to enjoy throughout the weekend. The 2019 lineup included performances from Asleep at the Wheel, Dale Watson, The Greyhounds, Mayeux & Broussard, Kimberly Dunn, Jonathan Terrell, Todd Phelps, and DJ Vinyl Ranch. Guests can further enhance their IndyCar experience by stopping by the Fan Zone at the Grand Plaza for exciting experiences including autograph sessions with the stars of INDYCAR. Race fans can get in on the high-adrenaline action by taking the wheel at COTA Karting, flying over Turn 1 on the Soaring Eagle Zip Line experience, or reaching new heights at COTA’s iconic Observation Tower.

Experience the excitement of the 2019 AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge by purchasing your tickets today! 3-Day passes start at just $75. For a full list of ticket options, including VIP Hospitality, Camping, and RV options, visit www.circuitoftheamericas.com/ indycar or call (512) 655-6300.

Traveling visitors are invited to make COTA their home for the weekend with the various camping options, as camping returns to Town Center in the heart of Circuit of the Americas. For more details, visit www.circuitoftheamericas.com/ indycar or call (512) 655-6300.