CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF MONTEREY WEATHERTECH RACEWAY LAGUNA SECA, MONTEREY, CALIF TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING RECAP SEPTEMBER 21, 2019 Championship Contenders Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud Advance to Firestone Fast Six Start Season Finale Fourth and Sixth Respectively MONTEREY, CALIF. – Now, we race. The two Team Chevy championship contenders, Josef…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.