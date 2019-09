Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NTT IndyCar Series QUALIFYING NOTES/QUOTES – September 21, 2019 1) Colton Herta 1:10.1405 / 114.867 mph (Group 2; Round 3) 8) Graham Rahal 1:10.6296 / 114.071 mph (Group 2; Round 2) 16) Takuma…

This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.