Sebastien Bourdais Qualifying Summary: Sebastien Bourdais overcame significant neck pain to qualify for tomorrow’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey on the 2.258-mile, 11-turn WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca permanent road course in Monterey, California. Bourdais “tweaked” his neck in afternoon practice yesterday and received several rounds of treatment, but was still fighting the pain prior to…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.