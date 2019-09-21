SATO AND RAHAL SET THE 12TH AND 20TH FASTEST TIMES IN PRACTICE FOR THE FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF MONTEREY INDYCAR SEASON FINALE

1) Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:09.9105 / 115.244 mph

12) Takuma Sato 1:10.4468 / 114.367 mph

20) Graham Rahal 1:10.8807 / 113.667 mph

GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 United Rentals Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “With the track temps coming up like they did, we just lost too much grip and competitiveness which is frustrating. We will try to figure it out for tomorrow. It’s obviously important to finish the season strong and maximizing the double-points race is key.”

FAST FACTS: Will be his first Indy car race here… His highest start of the season is second at Barber and his highest finish is third at Texas Motor Speedway… Has SIX IndyCar Series wins (2008 – St. Pete street course; 2015 – Fontana Super Speedway, Mid-Ohio road course; 2016 – Texas Super Speedway; 2017 Detroit Race 1, Detroit Race 2) and THREE poles (2009 – St. Pete street course, Kansas oval; 2017 – Detroit Race 1 street) and his highest series season-ending standing is fourth place in 2015… He is ninth in series point standings with a total of 353.

TAKUMA SATO, No. 30 ABeam Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “It was a quite productive day. Yesterday’s test day definitely helped us to understand more what the car needs. We did a lot experimenting yesterday and we put everything together today and the car seems to be working better. There is still a ways to go but we are pointed in the right direction.”

FAST FACTS: Will be his first race here… Highest start of the season is pole at Barber (road) and Texas (oval) and his highest finish is his win at Barber and St. Louis… Has FIVE IndyCar Series wins (2013 – Long Beach street course, 2017 – Indy 500 oval, 2018 – Portland road, 2019 – Barber road, St. Louis short oval) and NINE poles (2011 Iowa oval, Edmonton street; 2013 Houston Race 1 street; 2014 St. Pete street, Detroit Race 2 street; 2017 Detroit Race 2, Pocono oval; 2019 Barber, Texas oval)… He is sixth in series standings with a total of 397 points.

RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING AT LAGUNA SECA … Will mark the 13th Indy car event for RLL at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and first since 12 consecutive races here from 1992-2003. The team has also competed in ALMS and IMSA races here since 2009 as BMW Team RLL and has earned three wins, three poles and a total of 10 podium finishes to date – including pole last weekend and a second-place finish. The Indy car team has earned three wins, three poles and a total of six podiums (1st – Herta 1998-1999; Papis 2001; 2nd – Herta 1996; 3rd: B. Rahal 1992, Papis 1999). The team won three straight pole positions (Herta 1997-1999). Prior to the 2019 event, the team prepared a total of 21 Indy car entries for drivers Bobby Rahal (1992-98), Mike Groff (1994), Raul Boesel (1995), Bryan Herta (1996-99), Max Papis (1999-2001), Jimmy Vasser (2002), and Michel Jourdain Jr. (2002-03).

NEXT UP: Practice 3 will take place tomorrow from 10:00-10:45 a.m. PT and qualifying will take place from 1:35-2:50 p.m. ET. NBCSN will broadcast qualifying coverage at 4:30 PM ET Saturday. Timing and Scoring information and live streaming video is available for all sessions from www.indycar.com and includes live commentary. The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey will be televised live on NBCSN beginning at 2:30 PM ET Sunday, September 22.