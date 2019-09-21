 

Hunter-Reay, Honda Head Indy Car Field In Monterey

Ryan Hunter-Reay tops the time charts in opening day of practice at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
Rookie of the Year contenders Felix Rosenqvist, Colton Herta round out top three
Title contender Alexander Rossi leads his championship rivals

 

MONTEREY, Calif. (September 20, 2019) – Honda-powered Ryan Hunter-Reay led the way today at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in the opening day of NTT IndyCar Series practice in preparation for Sunday’s season-ending Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. Marking the return of Indy car racing to the Monterey peninsula for the first time in 14 years, Hunter-Reay’s best lap time of 1:09.9105 edged fellow Honda racer Alexander Rossi by just two-hundredths of a second to claim honors for the day.

 

Championship contender Rossi, who enters the weekend 41 points behind leader Josef Newgarden with 100 points on offer for the race winner, ended the day fourth overall.  His primary title rivals, Simon Pagenaud and Newgarden, ended the day fifth and seventh, respectively.

 

Activities continue Saturday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with final practice and qualifying for Sunday’s 90-lap race. Television coverage of the finalround of the 2019 season begins at 2:30 p.m. EDT Sunday on NBC.

 

Ryan Hunter-Reay (Andretti Autosport Honda) Fastest inFriday practiceI’m feeling better about the car, but it’s still very tricky out there. There’s a very small window to get it right. I’m not really resting on this one, we have a lot more to do still. It’s tough out there for everyone, and the margin is very, very thin. I think we can still make the car better. We’re going to work to head in the right direction and hopefully put the DHL car on the front row.”

 

 

NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

Circuit:​​WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (2.238-mile road course) Monterey, Calif.

Weather:Sunny, mild, 77 degrees F

 

Top-10, Honda Friday Practice Session Results:

Ps.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

Best Time

Notes

 1.

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Andretti Autosport

Honda

1:09.9105

115.244 mph average

 2.

Felix Rosenqvist-R

Chip Ganassi Racing

Honda

1:09.9305

 

 3.

Colton Herta-R

Harding Steinbrenner Racing

Honda

1:09.9317

 

 4.

Alexander Rossi

Andretti Autosport

Honda

1:10.0988

 

 5.

Simon Pagenaud

Team Penske

Chevrolet

1:10.1352

 

 6.

Santino Ferrucci-R

Dale Coyne Racing

Honda

1:10.2066

 

 7.

Josef Newgarden

Team Penske

Chevrolet

1:10.2248

 

 8.

Scott Dixon

Chip Ganassi Racing

Honda

1:10.2722

 

 9.

Will Power

Team Penske

Chevrolet

1:10.3350

 

10.

Marcus Ericsson

Arrow Schmidt Peterson  

Honda

1:10.3910

 

Other Honda Results

12.

Marco Andretti

Andretti Autosport

Honda

1:10.4426

 

13.

Takuma Sato

Rahal Letterman Lanigan

Honda

1:10.4468

 

15.

Conor Daly

Andretti Autosport

Honda

1:10.4633

 

17.

Zach Veach

Andretti Autosport

Honda

1:10.6620

 

19.

Sebastien Bourdais

DCR with Vasser-Sullivan

Honda

1:10.7071

 

20.

James Hinchcliffe

Arrow Schmidt Peterson  

Honda

1:10.7730

 

21.

Graham Rahal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan

Honda

1:10.8807

 

24.

Jack Havey

Meyer Shank Racing

Honda

1:11.0584

 