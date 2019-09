ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT RACE PREVIEW FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF MONTEREY NTT INDYCAR SERIES OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi remains in the championship hunt heading into the season finale weekend, sitting 41 points behind Josef Newgarden and a single point ahead of Simon Pagenaud. In order for Rossi to claim the title, Newgarden can finish no higher than fifth…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.