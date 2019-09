IndyCar Series Veteran Returns to No. 7 DPi Team for Season Finale at Road Atlanta MOORESVILLE, NC (September 4, 2019) – IndyCar Series veteran driver Graham Rahal will return to compete for Acura Team Penske in next month’s Motul Petit Le Mans. Rahal will once again team up with Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor in the Acura…



