VeeKay wins fourth of season – extends championship run for at least one more race. Rinus van Kalmthout (VeeKay) came to Portland knowing he needed to score maximum points to make sure the title fight continued to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in three weeks. Mission accomplished for the first race. VeeKay lead wire to wire,…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.